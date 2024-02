NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The James River Bridge, which connects Newport News and Isle of Wight County, is now open.

VDOT says they replaced the wire ropes - which are used to open the bridge - ahead of schedule.

The wire rope replacements are part of a project that VDOT says is needed to ensure the JRB operates in good condition.

As work on the project continues, VDOT says this week, single-lane closures, brief stops and test lifts at the JRB are possible.