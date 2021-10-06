Boy shot in Portsmouth, 6th juvenile shot since Oct. 1 in the city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

The incident happened in the 40 block of Harvard Road at 4:30 p.m.

Police said one juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is the 6th juvenile shot in the city since October 1. Five other shootings happened on October 1.

One teen was killed on Berkley Ave., a 16-year-old was killed on South Street and another was injured, another teen was injured on Dale Drive and an arrest has been made in relation to that crime and a 17-year-old was killed on Elm Ave.

Darrell Redmond, a Portsmouth native and founder of a non-profit organization that helps young kids and teenagers, told News 3 earlier this week crime has gotten worse in Portsmouth in recent years.

"Things have just taken a whole different turn. When we were coming up, it was a fight and now it’s a gun. That’s the part that frustrates me. It's no more fighting. It seems like it's senseless shootings," Redmond said.

There is no information at this time on the juvenile's injuries or possible suspect information.