Terry McAuliffe brings Vice President Kamala Harris, Pharrell Williams on campaign trail

NORFOLK, Va. - Vice President Kamala Harris joined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on the campaign trail in Norfolk Friday.

"The power is in your hands, and elections matter," Vice President Harris said.

Harris spoke about LGBTQ rights and women’s rights, saying that both are at stake in this election.

"If you care about the rights of women to make decisions about their own bodies, who is governor matters. If you recognize that yes, we’ve come a long way but we still have a long way to go on LGBTQ rights and passing the equality act, who is governor matters."

McAuliffe took aim at opponent Glenn Youngkin’s latest campaign ad where a Fairfax mother discusses her horror at discovering that her son reading Toni Morrison’s book, "Beloved."

"As a parent, it's tough to catch everything. When my son showed me his reading assignment, my heart sunk," Laura Murphy said in Youngkin's campaign ad.

The book beloved tells the story of former enslaved people after the Civil War and depicts the horrors of slavery in graphic detail, as well as scenes depicting violent sex and gang rape.

"What is his closest argument - going after Toni Morrison’s book, 'Beloved?' Why is it that Glenn Youngkin went after the most famous African American novelist in the history of the United States of America?" McAuliffe said.

Youngkin believes parental involvement matters in school curriculum.

Music producer and singer Pharrell Williams encouraged Virginians to get out and vote, no matter who they vote for.

"I’m not here to tell you to vote for a person or vote for a party. I’m asking you to vote and be a part of the process of being a Virginian," Williams, a Virginia Beach native, said.

Early voting ends Saturday. With only four days left until Election Day, this race is expected to be a close match-up.

Gov. Ralph Northam, First Lady Pamela Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Hala Ayala and NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith were among the speakers at McAuliffe’s campaign event.

Click here for our full guide on the 2021 Virginia elections.