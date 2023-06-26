Legacy Lounge in downtown Norfolk permanently closes doors

NORFOLK, Va. — Legacy Lounge has permanently closed their doors, according to a statement from a representative for the Lounge.

"We would like to extend a special thank you to our employees and our customers for your continues support during our highs and our lows," the Lounge said in a statement.

Their closing comes after Norfolk City Council revoked their conditional use permit in September, allowing them to only move forward as a restaurant without alcohol or live entertainment.

The City said an investigation found the Lounge in violation of their permit after four people were shot outside of the lounge in August.

"This has been a trying year for us, but we definitely appreciate each and every one of you," the Lounge said in a statement.

A representative for the lounge also said they appreciated the opportunity to have met with members of City Council, but felt a "lack of compatibility with our neighbors."

