Local mayors to hold forum on public safety after violent night on Peninsula

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After a violent 24 hours on the Peninsula, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is holding a mayor's forum on public safety.

Tuck will be joined by mayors from other cities around Hampton Roads.

There were five shootings on the Peninsula Sunday night, four in Hampton and a fatal one at an apartment complex on Belvedere Drive in Newport News.

In Hampton, an 18-year-old was shot in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue and a 16-year-old was shot in the area of Shell Road. A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of The Samuel apartments. A 20-year-old man was also shot in a parking lot on N. King Street. All of these victims are expected to be okay.

Before the forum, News 3 met up with Tuck, who shared the latest data about recent shootings. He said since late April, there has been about one shooting every three days, with the exception of two separate chunks of time when they saw shootings every day for six or seven days in a row.

The forum starts at 7 p.m. We'll be streaming it live on the News 3 Facebook page and in this story.