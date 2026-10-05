Man dies after wrong-way crash on Route 58 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has died after a wrong-way crash on Route 58 last week, according to Chesapeake police.

The crash happened near the Suffolk city line at around 7:39 a.m. on Sept. 27, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 58 when it crashed head-on with an SUV.

Police say the SUV driver, 39-year-old Christopher Bergendahl, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Bergendahl later died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, News 3 previously reported in September.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

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