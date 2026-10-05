Pedestrian killed in crash near Mount Pleasant Road in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE Va. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Sunday morning near Mount Pleasant Road, according to Chesapeake police.

Officers responded to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Doolittle Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to CPD. Police have not yet released the victim's identity.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate the crash.

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