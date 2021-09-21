Watch
Local pastors, community unite for prayer vigil at Heritage High School Tuesday evening

Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 21, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Local pastors are coming together to join the community in prayer at Heritage High School Tuesday evening.

Pastors and the community plan to come together to pray in unity after a traumatic school shooting incident at Heritage left two students injured.

The prayer event is held by the Coalition of Concerned Clergy, a group of local pastors that serves the community through several active ways of unification and support.

They say they know that this could have a lifelong traumatic effect on students, parents, teachers, and all school personnel. Heritage High School announced Tuesday morning that they have established a support hotline to assist students, parents, and staff.

The entire community is welcomed to participate in the prayer vigil at 6 p.m., at Heritage High School.

