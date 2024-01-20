Loved ones of wrong way Downtown Tunnel crash victim call for justice

Watch Now
Posted at 11:20 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 23:20:58-05

NORFOLK, Va. — State police are still looking for 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin for her role in the deadly wrong way tunnel crash that killed 43-year-old Shelby "Lexus" Walker.

Walker’s family wants justice and are urging Goodwin to turn herself in.

"I want her to do some time," Sherry Scott, Walker's cousin, said. "I want her to do the max. At first, I felt sorry for her in the beginning because she’s young. I know she didn’t mean to kill my cousin. But by you running and you not stepping up to plate for what you did, makes me think she has no remorse."

Dominque Goodwin is wanted for aggravated involuntary manslaughter in a deadly wrong way tunnel crash that happened on Dec. 30, 2023.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

News 3's Leondra Head sat down with Scott. The cousins were close and grew up together.

She knows what she would say to Goodwin:

"If you could change that night, would you do it over?" Scott said. "The second thing is, are you sorry? Are you sorry that you got in the car and took an innocent life that was going to work?"

Police say after the crash, Goodwin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When asked why she wasn’t arrested immediately, police say a trooper would have had to stand guard 24/7 until her release. They say due an unknown release time and manpower, it was not feasible to have a trooper stand guard.

Walker’s loved ones are left stunned.

"They didn’t have enough manpower to sit outside her door," Terena Williams, Walker's close friend said. "Y’all need to hire more people. You could have put a rookie outside her door."

"This is a serious situation, and I don’t play about trans people," Williams said. "Lex wasn’t in the community, she was the community."

Scott had this advice to share: "We have to think before we act. If you’re drinking and driving, stop it. If you’re drinking, get a designated driver."

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Goodwin’s neighbors— who did not want to appear on camera—and they say they haven’t seen her in more than a month.

If you see or know where Goodwin could be, you are urged to call State Police at 804-750-8788.

