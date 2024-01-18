Woman wanted in wrong way Downtown Tunnel left hospital before arrest: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are still looking for a woman in connection to a crash in the Downtown Tunnel that killed another driver.

Dominique Chi'qura Goodwin is wanted for aggravated involuntary manslaughter, according to VSP. Goodwin was driving the wrong way on I-264 in a 2018 Volkswagen, and she hit a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

Shelby Walker, the driver of the Chevy Equinox, died instantly, according to troopers.

"There is hurt but there is healing, but most importantly she showed us what a community was," Dexter Davis, who knew Walker well, said.

Davis calls Walker his Chosen Mother and said she was the heart of Hampton Roads.

She died on December 30, 2023.

A spokesperson for VSP said Goodwin was taken the hospital with serious injuries that day and was eventually released.

VSP said if Goodwin had been arrested at the hospital, a trooper would have had to stand guard 24/7 until her release.

They said because of an unknown release time and due to manpower it was not feasible to have a trooper stand watch when Goodwin's identity was already known.

Davis said after reflecting on what happened, he knows two lives changed the day of the crash but wants to see accountability.

"I could only imagine what she is feeling, but at the same time, there's an accountability that is necessary, and I would like to hope that she finds a change of heart to say 'let me go ahead and just face this, address this,'" Davis said. "She has her right to have her day in court to explain her side of the story as to what happened."

A spokesperson for VSP said once Goodwin was released from the hospital she went into hiding.

Virginia State Police Dominique Chi'qura Goodwin who is wanted for aggravated involuntary manslaughter



Troopers obtained a warrant for her arrest on Jan. 3.

Police said Goodwin's last known address was off the 500 block of B St. in Chesapeake.

"I truly hope that she finds clarity to just face it and live and move forward," Davis said.

Anyone with information about Goodwin's whereabouts should contact state police at #77, (804)750-8788 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.