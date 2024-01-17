Watch Now
Troopers look for driver of car going wrong way in fatal Downtown Tunnel crash in Norfolk

Posted at 6:39 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 18:39:23-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for a woman in connection a crash in the Downtown Tunnel that killed another driver.

Dominique Chi'qura Goodwin is wanted for aggregated involuntary manslaughter, according to VSP. Goodwin was driving the wrong way on I-264 in a 2018 Volkswagen, and she hit a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

Shelby Walker, the driver of the Chevy Equinox, died instantly, according to troopers.

The Commonwealth's Attorney charged Goodwin with a direct indictment, according to VSP. Law enforcement has tried to find Goodwin at her last known address in the 500 block of B Street in Chesapeake.

Anyone with information about Goodwin's whereabouts should contact state police at #77, (804)750-8788 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

