Norfolk Mayor Alexander accepts job at VCCS; will not seek re-election

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander will not seek re-election as he takes on a leadership role at Virginia Community College System, according to a release.

Although the release says Mayor Alexander will not seek re-election, it does not specify whether or not he plans to finish his current term. He just won re-election last November, and his current term runs until December of 2028. He will take on his new job at VCCS on July 10.

Alexander accepted a role as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships of VCCS. His responsibilities will include leading efforts "to advance public and private resource development, legislative engagement, and system-wide communications," the release says. He will also serve as the Executive Director of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.

The release says Mayor Alexander is an ideal fit for the position, citing his leadership skills and years of experience in government.

"With a distinguished career spanning education, government, and business, Dr. Alexander brings a unique and proven leadership perspective to VCCS," the release says.

Alexander defeated two candidates when he was re-elected last November, marking the first time he faced challengers in his bid for mayor.

He has been Norfolk's mayor since May 2016, previously serving as a state senator from 2012 to 2016 and in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2012.

WTKR News 3 has reached out to the city about Mayor Alexander's plans for his current mayoral term. This article will be updated as we learn more.