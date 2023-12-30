Woman dead after crash involving wrong-way driver in Downtown Bridge Tunnel tunnel: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles inside the I-264 Downtown Bridge Tunnel in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police said troopers got the call around 3:15 a.m.

According to State Police, a 27-year-old woman from Chesapeake was driving east in the westbound lanes of the tunnel, when she crashed head-on into a Chevy Equinox driven by Shelby Riddick-Walker.

Riddick-Walker, 43, of Portsmouth, died instantly, State Police said. The 27-year-old driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the Commonwealth's Attorney's office is involved.

