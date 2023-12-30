Watch Now
Woman dead after crash involving wrong-way driver in Downtown Bridge Tunnel tunnel: VSP

Posted at 3:02 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 15:02:36-05

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles inside the I-264 Downtown Bridge Tunnel in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police said troopers got the call around 3:15 a.m.

According to State Police, a 27-year-old woman from Chesapeake was driving east in the westbound lanes of the tunnel, when she crashed head-on into a Chevy Equinox driven by Shelby Riddick-Walker.

Riddick-Walker, 43, of Portsmouth, died instantly, State Police said. The 27-year-old driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the Commonwealth's Attorney's office is involved.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
