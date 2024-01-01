'She made so many of us feel loved:' Friends remember woman killed in Downtown Tunnel wrong-way crash

NORFOLK, Va. — The LGBT community is grieving following the tragic death of a Portsmouth woman involved in a wrong-way crash.

Saturday morning 43-year-old Shelby "Lex" Walker was driving through the Downtown Norfolk tunnel when she was killed instantly by another driver going the wrong way.

Loved ones of Walker told News 3 that she played a positive role in the lives of so many in her community.

"She was involved in all sorts of organizations from TAP Virginia, to the Southeastern Resource Center and Hampton Roads Pride," Said De Sube, with the Transgender Assistance Program.

Close friends like Symon Howard said Walker embraced everyone like family, especially those who may have felt abandoned by their own.

"She knew what it was like to not have that family support," explains Howard. "She would change clothes at other community members' houses because her family wasn't supportive of that lifestyle."

For Dexter Davis, this was especially true. Davis says he met Lex when he was going through tough times with his biological family. In Lex, he found a mother figure.

"Because of her, so many people got to feel loved," Said Davis.

Virginia State Police said the other driver involved was 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was said to also be a factor.

Michelle Reed says her friend would still be alive if a better decision was made.

"This was senseless. You shouldn't drink and drive. Use an Uber, call me, call somebody, sleep in your car. Because someone didn't, Lex is gone," said Reed.

Loved ones like Reed told News 3 that they want to see justice for her. At the same time, many of them are remembering the kind and forgiving person Walker was.

"I don't think Lex would want us to be vindictive," said Sube.

A candlelight vigil for Lex will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 in the Waterside District.

