17-year-old shot by unidentified group driving 4-wheelers in Norfolk: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after a group of unidentified individuals on 4-wheelers shot him over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

On Saturday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m., VSP responded to a shooting incident at the VDOT I-264 catwalk near State Street and Berkley Avenue. At the scene, police say they found a 17-year-old with injuries. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police shared that the unknown suspects entered the catwalk on their 4-wheelers, where they shot the victim, who was also trying to use the catwalk. Police are unsure which direction the suspects fled.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, please contact VSP by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov or calling (804)750-8789.