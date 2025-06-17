Suspect faces murder charge in connection with Norfolk shooting-turned-abduction: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting-turned-abduction that took place Monday, according to Norfolk police.

Tyli Scott, 27, is being charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm, according to Norfolk police.

Around 11:35 a.m. on June 16, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of East Liberty Street. Alexus Foreman, 28, was found lying in the front yard of a home with a deadly gunshot wound, police said. She died shortly after.

Police say they learned that Foreman's 4-year-old son, Kai, was taken from the scene by "a man involved" during their initial investigation.

Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot identified Scott as the person who abducted the child when he spoke to News 3 Monday.

An AMBER Alert was then issued for Kai around 2:41 p.m. Monday.

Norfolk police say Scott was then arrested shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3900 Block of Huntley Way in Virginia Beach. The 4-year-old-boy was then found safe inside a home at the time of Scott's arrest.

Kai was returned to the care of a guardian, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police say Scott is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail with no bond.