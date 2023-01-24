Man accused of killing Virginia Beach missing woman appears in court

NORFOLK, Va. — Gary Morton appeared in a Norfolk courtroom today charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the death of Marie Covington.

In court, a homicide detective testified saying Morton and Covington got into an argument about Covington's adult daughters.

The detective says Morton then asked to drive Covington's car back to Norfolk to end the argument, then a road rage altercation broke out that led to gunfire.

Detectives say there were no bullet holes found in the car. There was damage to the front windshield, but that damage did not appear to be from a bullet, according to detectives.

According to police, Morton then shot Covington in the head and put her body in a trashcan in Norfolk.

Detectives say he then traveled to Pennsylvania. A few days later, Virginia State Police tried to pull him over for a suspected DUI in Chesapeake and a chase began, according to officials.

Officials say Morton was driving Covington's car.

According to the detective that testified, Morton admitted to cleaning blood from the car in an interview.

Morton also called Covington's phone several times after her death and denied physically abducting her, according to detectives.

Detectives say that Morton helped provide information that led them to finding Covington's body in the Norfolk trashcan.

According to detectives, Morton said in an interview that it "wasn't on purpose, wasn't an accident."

Covington was declared missing in August of last year. The Virginia State Police later cancelled the Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for fear "her disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety," according to authorities.

On Aug. 23, Virginia Beach police announced an internal probe into the department's handling of Covington's missing persons case. The department said it "opened an inquiry into the timeline of our initial response, reporting, and public notification."

“We failed to meet the family’s expectations in trying to locate their loved one, which is why I implemented a process improvement team to review our procedures related to missing persons. It is my expectation that every time we are contacted about a potential missing person where there are specific, articulable facts that indicate one may be at risk, that we respond with the appropriate urgency,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

As for Morton, another hearing date hasn't been set.

Stay with News 3 for updates.