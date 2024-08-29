Man arrested, accused of calling Mathews County 911 Center and making racial threats

MATTHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after calling 911 multiple times and making racial threats, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office says the man, Randal James Diggs, called their 911 center between July and August. During the calls, Diggs allegedly "targeted and made multiple threats towards a specific population in our community based solely on their race," the sheriff's office says.

Authorities say they were able to gather evidence from his car that matched some of the threats.

He is charged with one felony of giving a false report to law enforcement and three misdemeanor counts of threatening an illegal or immoral act with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass a person over the telephone in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the sheriff's office says.

Diggs was taken to the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center where he is being held without bond. He's scheduled for a hearing on September 4.