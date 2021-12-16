Watch
Man arrested in Norfolk in connection with Elizabeth City shooting that killed 3 people, including toddler

Posted at 11:58 AM, Dec 16, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The suspect in an Elizabeth City triple shooting that left three people, including a 3-year-old girl, dead was booked into the Norfolk City Jail Wednesday.

Ricky Etheridge Jr., 34, was wanted on three counts of murder. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, he was arrested in a collaborative effort between the ECPD, the Norfolk Police Department's Fugitive Task Force and Special Operation Team, the U.S. Marshal Carolina's Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshal Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is currently being held under no bond with a court appearance scheduled for Friday, December 17.

The December 2 shooting happened in the 500 block of Perry Street and Jordan Street, and left 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City; 39-year-old Takeyia De’Shay Berry of Manteo; and 3-year-old Allura Pledger of Manteo dead.

Three more people were injured, including 40-year-old Roderick White, Jaquan White's cousin. Charges are pending in connection with those injuries.

This is a developing story.

