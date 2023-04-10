Man faces additional charges days after 3-year-old son is shot & killed in Newport News 

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed in Newport News last week. Now, the boy’s father is facing additional charges in connection to the incident, according to police.

On Thursday, April 6, the Newport News Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of 26th Street. At the scene, police say they found a 3-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy died at the scene, and police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Earlier in the department’s investigation, the boy’s father, Nathan Copeland, was charged with distribution/possession of marijuana with intent.

Now, after further investigating the accidental shooting, the department says additional charges for Copeland have been obtained. Copeland now faces the following charges, according to NNPD: child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life; possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon; and firearm: leave loaded, endangering child.

Copeland remains in custody, according to police.

