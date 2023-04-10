Watch Now
News

Actions

Man faces additional charges days after 3-year-old son is shot & killed in Newport News 

Nathan Copeland
Newport News Police Department
Nathan Copeland
Nathan Copeland
1200 block of 26th Street
1200 block of 26th Street
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 10:15:23-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed in Newport News last week. Now, the boy’s father is facing additional charges in connection to the incident, according to police.

On Thursday, April 6, the Newport News Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of 26th Street. At the scene, police say they found a 3-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy died at the scene, and police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

RELATED: Retired Norfolk police officer encourages parents to properly store guns after two toddlers shot in same week

Earlier in the department’s investigation, the boy’s father, Nathan Copeland, was charged with distribution/possession of marijuana with intent.

3-year-old accidentally shot to death in Newport News: Police

Now, after further investigating the accidental shooting, the department says additional charges for Copeland have been obtained. Copeland now faces the following charges, according to NNPD: child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life; possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon; and firearm: leave loaded, endangering child.

Copeland remains in custody, according to police.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV