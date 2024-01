PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Raymond Gore, 58, has been found not guilty on all charges related to a 2022 Portsmouth quadruple murder on Friday.

Gore was facing four counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Ashley Merricks, Oleisha Mears, Georgio Lee and Samuel Jones.

This is the second time Gore faced charges for these murders. In June 2022, the original charges were dismissed.

