Charges pending against sailor in connection to death of Angelina Resendiz: NCIS

NORFOLK, Va. — NCIS says charges are pending against a sailor in connection to the death of Angelina Resendiz, a missing sailor whose death was confirmed Tuesday following a positive identification of her remains.

Officials say the sailor is in pretrial confinement and charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are pending. NCIS did not share the identity of the sailor.

This comes shortly after a spokesperson for Resendiz's mother shared a statement Tuesday saying they received "heartbreaking confirmation" that a body recovered in a wooded area near Richard Bowling Elementary School Monday night has been identified as Angelina.

Resendiz, 21, was last seen at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk on May 29, about two weeks before her body was found.

NCIS says multiple agencies are investigating Resendiz's death, saying, "NCIS has worked tirelessly in close coordination with Navy leadership, the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Search and Rescue, and numerous other federal and local law enforcement partners to pursue all leads since learning of Seaman Resendiz’ disappearance. NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice."

In her statement, Resendiz's mother, Esmerelda Castle, takes issue with how she was informed of her daughter's disappearance and the Navy's handling of the case.

"[Resendiz's] colleagues, friends, and even authorities knew she was missing, but the response was minimal, and after her friends filed a missing person’s report when her commander would not, they showed little compassion or understanding. This callousness led to [Resendiz's] death, which cannot be tolerated," the statement says, in part.

The medical examiner's office says the cause and manner of Resendiz's death are still pending. This article will be updated as we learn more.