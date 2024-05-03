Family said Sailor who died after Yorktown training accident had 'a heart full of love'

YORKTOWN, Va. — We're learning more about a 22-year-old Navy sailor who died Sunday evening during training near Yorktown. That sailor was Master at Arms Petty Officer Third Class Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax from Kansas.

His mother told News 3 Cosgriff-Flax had wanted to be a police officer before considering the Army and eventually deciding to join the Navy. He received recognition as Junior Sailor of the Quarter while in Yorktown. Those who knew him said he had a calling to protect and help others.

Stephanie Cosgriff Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax hunting with his father

The young sailor also spent time in nature during his childhood while hunting and fishing with his dad.

His loved ones are heartbroken.

"He was a very kind, loving person, his faith was very important to him," said Cosgriff-Flax's mother Stephanie Cosgriff. "He never treated anyone with disrespect. His hugs – I don't know if there was anyone in the world that could hug me like he could. He just had a heart full of love and he just wanted to take care of us."

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown NWS Yorktown releases name of sailor that died during training Foster Meyerson

The Naval Weapons Station Yorktown reported Cosgriff-Flax fell overboard during a security boat training event on York River Sunday. The family said they weren't told much about the "gruesome accident" and are expecting to learn more after the Navy completes an investigation.

Cosgriff-Flax had been enlisted in the Navy since Aug. 2021. He'd been stationed at Yorktown since 2022. His family visited him in Virginia many times.