Naval Weapons Station Yorktown releases name of sailor that died during training event

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown has released the name of a 22-year-old sailor who died during a training event on Sunday.

Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax, a 22-year-old Master at Arms Petty Officer Third Class, fell overboard during a security boat training and familiarization event on the York River, according to NWS Yorktown.

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown Sailor dies during naval training event on York River Foster Meyerson

Petty Officer Third Class Cosgriff-Flax suffered fatal injuries from his fall.

He was from Wichita, Kansas, and had been enlisted in the Navy since August 2021. He had been assigned to the NWS Yorktown since February 2022, assigned to the installation's security department.