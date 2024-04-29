Sailor dies during naval training event on York River

YORKTOWN, Va. — A sailor fell overboard and died during a training event in the York River on Sunday, the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown said in a press release.

A harbor security boat team assigned to NWS Yorktown was conducting security boat training and familiarization on the York River, according to the station public affairs office.

The office said during this event a sailor fell overboard and suffered fatal injuries.

The identity of the sailor was not released, pending the notifications of next-of-kin.

An investigation is ongoing.