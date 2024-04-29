Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityWilliamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Actions

Sailor dies during naval training event on York River

Top Stories: Monday, April 29
US Navy Sailors
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 13:21:42-04

YORKTOWN, Va. — A sailor fell overboard and died during a training event in the York River on Sunday, the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown said in a press release.

A harbor security boat team assigned to NWS Yorktown was conducting security boat training and familiarization on the York River, according to the station public affairs office.

Robert Paul Rosell Jr..jpg

Gloucester County

Schools in Gloucester Co. locked down while deputies look for armed man

Foster Meyerson
11:30 AM, Apr 29, 2024

The office said during this event a sailor fell overboard and suffered fatal injuries.

The identity of the sailor was not released, pending the notifications of next-of-kin.

An investigation is ongoing.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway