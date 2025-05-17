Georgia man charged with making threats toward York County school: Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Grafton-Bethel Elementary School in York County was placed on lockdown Friday morning after receiving multiple threatening phone calls, according to the York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they traced the origin of the calls to Damian L. Grover, 22, who is currently incarcerated in Waycross, Georgia. Warrants were obtained for Grover, who faces charges including three felony counts of threats to burn or damage and threats of bodily harm, along with three misdemeanor counts of using threatening language.

"I want to thank the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office for their rapid and thorough response today,” said Dr. Victor Shandor, York County School Division superintendent. “We had just concluded one of our quarterly meetings between our agencies when we immediately shifted from prevention and preparation discussions to response actions."

Dr. Shandor praised the strong relationship between the school division and law enforcement. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our highest priority, and I’m incredibly proud of our Grafton Bethel staff, who remained calm, followed procedures, and kept students safe and supported throughout the day."