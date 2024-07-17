Fleet and Family Support Centers offers programs to reduce deployment-related stress

NORFOLK, Va. — Deployment is a significant event in the lives of our service members and their families. That's why the U.S. Navy is offering additional support to military members and their families to help reduce deployment and reintegration stress.

Fleet and family support centers are playing a crucial role in this effort through their deployment support programs. The programs support service members before, during, and after deployment.

The program offers pre-deployment readiness discussions that service members and their families can attend, along with programs specifically designed for military couples and their children.

During deployment, family readiness groups are available to help families navigate emotional pitfalls, stress, and staying in touch with their loved one.

Once your loved one returns home, there are services to assist with the reintegration process, as well as providing strategies for adjusting as a couple, reuniting with children, and navigating family-life post-deployment.

For more information on the programs, click here.