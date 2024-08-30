Ft. Eustis soldiers trade operating room for obstacle course in field exercise

FT. EUSTIS, Va. — For a group of about 100 soldiers training in a remote area near the James River, it's far from a typical day at the office. This team from the U.S. Army Medical Activity of Fort Eustis usually works in an operating room, not on an obstacle course.

"Usually, I'm the one that, like, draws the blood, deals with the body fluids in the back of a lab in the hospital," explains Army Specialist Hannah Goodman, a medical lab technician.

But, what's happening here is all part of the job. The Army invited me to watch this field training exercise. It's designed to help these soldiers, assigned to the McDonald Army Health Center, work better as a team.

"You need to know how to work together," Goodman adds. "It's problem solving, critical thinking skills, you know, be able to be quick on your feet."

Captain Kyle Motyka is the company commander. He's watching to see who steps up in these exercises — how soldiers with different jobs come together when it counts.

"A lot of it is just leadership development," Motyka says. "This is allowing us to break those different departments up, mash them all together, so they can be one cohesive team in that squad aspect."

That's important work, given their medical skills directly influence the military's ability to fight. These soldiers tell me they have to be ready at a moment's notice, in case they get the orders to deploy anywhere around the world. Their job is to help save lives. But, I met one soldier who told me the Army changed his.

Specialist Brian Muthoka moved to the U.S. from Kenya in 2021 to be closer to his family. He signed up to serve not long after.

"I joined the Army to have a foundation of my life, and I don't regret it," Muthoka explained to me.

The Army was his path to U.S. citizenship — and to realizing his purpose.

"They say whenever you come to the U.S.A. you have green pastures," he says. "I have so many opportunities. I mean, you can be all you can be in the Army."

Specialist Muthoka traveled halfway around the world for that opportunity. For others, the journey was not as far. Remember Specialist Hannah Goodman? She grew up in Hampton. The Army helped her jump start more than just a medical career. It ignited a greater passion to serve — no matter the mission.

"I'm always a soldier before I'm a medical lab tech," Goodman says. "Even though that's my job and that's my specialty, being a soldier will always come first."