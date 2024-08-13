JLARC VMSDEP survey raising concerns for some VMSDEP supporters

NORFOLK, Va. — Work continues to be done to study VMSDEP, a program that helps military and first responder families in Virginia pay for college, and now we know a survey is part of the study and it’s creating some concerns.

This is the latest development in a saga News 3 has been following for months.

For months, people across the state have been making their voices heard as lawmakers try to figure out how to deal with the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program.

Some lawmakers feel the program is not financially sustainable, so they made changes to it during the 2024 General Assembly session.

The changes were repealed in July and a senate work group, governor’s task force, and a study were created to look into the program.

“It doesn’t seem as though it’s possible to have enough time to appropriately answer the requirements," said Kristen Fenty.

Fenty is referring to the requirements lawmakers outlined in a letter to the state Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission formally requesting a study of VMSDEP.

The letter was sent June 28 and gives the Commission a deadline of September 1 to complete the study.

Fenty is a Virginia Beach resident whose family qualifies to use VMSDEP and is a member of a grassroots group created to fight back against changes to the program.

She questions the need for the survey based on public testimony from impacted families and supporters.

“We want to make sure that any study that is performed is a responsible expenditure of taxpayer dollars and we absolutely want to work with the taskforce, with JLARC and with our legislators to make sure the study is conducted appropriately, the results are reliable and validated and that the advised way forward is the best and most thoroughly researched and presents best options," Fenty explained.

JLARC’s associate director, Justin Brown, said the Commission worked with members of the grassroots group to address concerns.

“They had some suggestions for some different types of questions that we actually added on, I thought those were helpful" said Brown. "We had some, I would say, spirited discussion about the wisdom of us asking about changes that could be made to the program."

He also emphasizes the survey is just one part of the overall study.

“We’re going to use those results in combination with all these other things that we’re doing," Brown said.

Fenty said whether the group supports the results of the study and what the next step will be after the results are presented will depend on the results.

As of Monday, the results of the JLARC study were expected to be presented to lawmakers in September or October for lawmakers to consider.