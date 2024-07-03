Virginia House, Senate unveil bill to address VMSDEP changes

RICHMOND, Va. — With a deal reached to address concerns about the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, News 3 is following through on a story we've been covering for weeks, talking to lawmakers and impacted families in Hampton Roads.

The program offers financial aid benefits to spouses and children of qualifying veterans. Program participants can attend college for free and have other fees waived, although aid varies.

Reaction was guarded Wednesday from families impacted by the changes made to the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program.

Multiple people News 3 spoke to said they wanted to read and assess the language of the bill lawmakers agreed to before talking.

“Everything from me is trust, but verify," Air Force veteran Freddie Hardin said.

Hardin is part of a grassroots effort across the state to get the changes repealed. Many people have spent weeks calling lawmakers and making trips to the Capitol building.

Identical versions of the new bill for the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate were released Wednesday.

The bill summary states the bill "Designates certain additional surplus revenues in the amount of $90 million to offset the impact of financial aid waivers and stipends” and "removes language in the appropriation act that imposes additional requirements for such programs.”

News 3 reached out Wednesday to Sen. Louise Lucas and Del. Luke Torian, who are carrying the bills for the Senate and House, but did not get a response.

"I believe the legislators with what they’ve said. I need to see that actually codified in law and signed. Until we get to that point, I am absolutely pessimistic," said Hardin.

Hardin’s family is one of the many that qualify to use the program to help cover the cost of college tuition. His daughter is hoping to use it to go to law school.

The changes were made because some lawmakers feel the program is not financially sustainable as is. Many qualifying families were left wondering if they’ll still be eligible.

“I’m mad. I’m mad," said veteran Natalie Jackson.

Jackson said she’s mad lawmakers spent so much time going back and forth on the issue.

News 3 interviewed her and Newport News resident Theresa Ramirez Tuesday before knowing a deal would be reached.

News 3 previously interviewed Ramirez at the Capitol on June 28 while we were covering action the House was taking on the issue.

Both Ramirez and Jackson’s families qualify for the program.

"What we have is students currently anxious. We have families being re-traumatized," Ramirez said Tuesday.

A senate work group and governor’s taskforce have been created to study the program.

In a statement Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said colleges and universities will protect veteran benefits while state lawmakers wait to take up the new legislation.

“Today, I personally spoke with the Presidents of all 16 public colleges and universities in the Commonwealth, as well as the Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, and everyone agreed to not allow this gap in time to disadvantage or harm our military heroes, first responders, and their families. I look forward to the House and Senate returning on July 18th as announced and sending to my desk HB 6004 and SB 6012, which fully repeal the damaging language, without caveats or conditions, and provide a total of $65 million in each year of the biennium to this important program.” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

As of Wednesday, lawmakers were scheduled to take up the legislation at 2 p.m. on July 18.