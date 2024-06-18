Sen. Lucas announces work group for Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Questions and concerns continue to be raised about changes to a state program impacting military families across the state.

The Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program is designed to provide education benefits, including waiving tuition, for eligible military family members.

Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee Chair Sen. Louise Lucas is emphasizing her support for the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program.

“We are still working on a long-term solution," Lucas said at a hearing the committee held at the state capitol building Tuesday.

The hearing was held to address the program and the ongoing legislative battle over skilled games in Virginia.

“I’m going to announce a special select work group, subject matter experts. In addition, I am going to ask that JLARC expedite a review immediately to provide objective research assistance to these members," Lucas said about VMSDEP.

The first meeting is scheduled for June 28 and public comment will be accepted.

Those in favor of repealing the changes made to the program offered public comment at Tuesday’s hearing.

"Please stopping harming vulnerable population and the uncertainty of the survivors and dependents and dependents of significantly disabled veterans have right now," one veteran said. "I have always considered this the cornerstone program of veteran benefits in Virginia."

The program allows certain members of qualifying military families to have their college tuition waived.

Many of these people worry the changes will now make them ineligible.

“The ambiguity of VMSDEP has me anxious over my college plans and my future," one young man said.

A bill has been introduced to amend some of the changes, but many feel the bill isn’t good enough.

“Any legislation that excludes protection for noncombat-related injuries, illnesses, or deaths will disproportionately impact the women veterans of Virginia," one veteran said.

Gov. Glen Youngkin is not in favor of the changes lawmakers made during the General Assembly session and would like to see a study done on the program.

“I stand with our military heroes, first responders, and their families today who are stunned that Senate Democrat leadership failed to even consider a simple bill, supported by a bipartisan majority of Senators, to reverse the changes to VMSDEP by fully repealing the language, and addressing this in the full light of day. These men and women deserve so much better." Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The House is scheduled to meet June 28 to discuss the changes to the program.

The special work group currently plans to make recommendations about VMSDEP to the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee in September.