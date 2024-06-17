Local businesses in limbo as skilled games issue stalls out in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When the skilled game machines were ordered to be unplugged in Virginia last October, Brett Creekmore says his business took a big hit.

"It's going to be a detrimental thing if we don't get those gaming machines back on like yesterday," said Creekmore.

So much so that he's no longer the franchise owner of two of the three 7-Elevens he once had.

"Do you think people would be surprised that this made up so much of your income at the store?" News 3 asked Creekmore.

"Yeah, I don't think they realize," he answered.

A bill to legalize them again was vetoed this year, leaving business owners like Creekmore without a big source of revenue.

Creekmore is still the franchise owner of a 7-Eleven off of Battlefield Boulevard, but he's worried he might lose that store too.

"Everybody thinks COVID is done and everything is hunky-dory, but it's not. It's still tough," he said.

Business owners remain in limbo over the machines, which are similar to slot machines but require players to make connections, which is deemed a skill.

They were banned in 2021 but due to a once-ongoing lawsuit, they were allowed to be played until this past October when the Virginia Supreme Court reinstated the ban.

During the General Assembly, lawmakers passed a bill legalizing them, but Gov. Youngkin initially amended the bill before vetoing it.

"When it comes to additional gaming options, such as games of skill, we must proceed with a robust set of safeguards," Youngkin said in his veto statement.

WATCH: Youngkin vetoes bills on skill games

Youngkin vetoes bills on skill games, contraception

Youngkin did say he remained open to working with lawmakers on the issue, which left the door open to a possible special legislative session to find a way to legalize them. However, a spokesperson for the governor recently told News 3 there's nothing new to report on that.

While business owners remain hopeful they'll be legalized, some still have them in their businesses, where they're supposed to be unplugged.

Recently, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies went and checked the 15 locations with machines in the county and found reports that two of them had the games plugged in.

"They are understanding that they are illegal today in Virginia. They can't be played. The only thing we're not doing right now is making them remove them from their business," said Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

News 3 heard reports Miller's Mart in the county with a Williamsburg address had them turned on. A reporter visited at the end of May and found the machines turned on, but no one was playing them. The reporter returned a few weeks later and the games were no longer plugged in.

The store's management didn't call a reporter seeking comment.

WATCH: Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

'We have to stand for something:' Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

"We have several deputies right now who know where the machines are in their patrol district, so they're spot-checking them periodically [to make sure] that they're not plugged in," said Montgomery.

Business owners can face criminal charges if they are turned on.

Newport News police say since October, two people have been charged with illegal gambling in the city.

In York County, Sheriff Montgomery is hoping for voluntary compliance, but says it could get to that point if they find them on.

"I think as lenient as we've been to this point working with them, if we find them plugged in an operation, then we'll charge them with it," said Montgomery.

While this limbo period continues, business owners who have relied on them are hoping they can somehow come back.

"It was very prosperous to our community and everyone that works in it," said Creekmore.