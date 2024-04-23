Gov. Youngkin 'willing to work' on skilled gaming machine bill

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) said he was open to negotiating on the bill to legalize skilled gaming machines during a stop in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed a bill during the General Assembly session to legalize them, but Gov. Youngkin proposed amending the bill to say they can't be within 35-miles of a casino.

Last week, Youngkin's amendments were rejected by lawmakers.

"The bill that came to me, and has come back to me, is a bill that I have some fundamental problems with," said Youngkin.

News 3 asked Youngkin how much he's willing to negotiate on the bill.

"I'm willing to work on modifying particularly the perimeter policies, and I think there were some unintended consequences of what was a basic agreement around some protected areas, so I'm hoping we can get some work done there," said Youngkin.

Business owners have been very vocal in raising their concerns as of late, including closing stores for an hour last week.

State Sen. Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach), who sponsored the bill, didn't give any indications on negotiations Tuesday as he announced a run for lieutenant governor.

"That will take care of itself. We still have more work to do, but today and this moment is about my announcement for lieutenant governor" he said.