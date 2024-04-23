Aaron Rouse announces run for Virginia Lieutenant Governor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach State Senator Aaron Rouse announced Tuesday morning he's running for Lieutenant Governor in 2025.

Rouse has served as a State Senator representing Virginia Beach since 2023. Before that, he served on the Virginia Beach City Council.

The Hampton Roads native played in the NFL before entering the political ring.

"I’ve built my career on winning in tough spots when it matters – whether it be under the glare of NFL lights or flipping the State Senate seat needed to ensure we blocked Republicans’ assaults on reproductive freedom and voting rights. Virginia is ready for a new generation of leaders to step up. That's why I am running to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia," Rouse said in a statement.

Rouse will face Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a primary in June 2025.

Stoney also announced Tuesday morning he's running for Lieutenant Governor and dropping out of the Governor's race.