Virginia Houses passes bill to repeal VMSDEP changes

RICHMOND, Va. — On Friday, Virginia military families got good news out of Richmond.

Members of the House of Delegates repealed changes to the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program.

The vote was unanimous.

“We’re all fighting for something that’s really important," Newport News resident Theresa Ramirez said in an interview with News 3 at the Capitol after the House voted to repeal the changes.

The program allows certain members of eligible military families to have their college tuition waived.

During the 2024 General Assembly session, lawmakers made changes to the program, claiming the program isn’t financially sustainable as is.

“My husband’s a 100-percent disabled veteran," said Ramirez.

Ramirez was at the Capitol Monday to listen to a Senate special work group discuss the issue.

Despite the work group, the Senate as a whole declined to pass a bill like the House did when the Senate held a special session on June 18.

Ramirez was hoping to speak directly to Hampton Roads Senator Louise Lucas, chair of the powerful Finance and Appropriations Committee.

"I would like you to hear from the Hampton Roads residents that are going to utilize this education benefit to come back into these communities and serve the people of Hampton Roads," Ramirez said.

News 3 called Sen. Lucas’ office on Friday, but we were told she wasn’t in and she had no comment.

“It’s just concerning that over the years, we’ve repealed a couple of things that we were promised," said Jennifer Smith, the widow of a fallen state trooper.

Smith's family could also benefit from the VMSDEP program. She said she feels like her husband’s death is almost in vain because of the changes made to the program.

"Our veterans deserve more than what happened," Virginia VFW State Adjutant Quartermaster Ed Mann said after the House Appropriations Committee unanimously voted to send HB6003 to the House floor.

"We are glad the House is taking the steps it's taking and we are going to carry on the work into the Senate," said Mann.

Along with the Senate special work group, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has created a taskforce to look into the program.

Del. Luke Torian, the sponsor of HB6003, didn’t give a definitive answer when asked which group’s recommendations the House may support.

“I think, perhaps, what may happen is we may have something to go to conference next session," Torian said.

Gov. Youngkin released a statement Friday, applauding the House’s action.

“Thank you to Speaker Scott, Leader Gilbert, Chairman Torian, Delegate Cherry and the entire House of Delegates for unanimously passing a full, clean repeal and reversal of the eligibility changes to VMSDEP. Our veterans, first responders, and their families have spoken, and we have heard them. Now it is time for the Senate to pass the bill on Monday, so I can sign it immediately. We must ensure that any potential changes to the program occur transparently in a regular legislative session with input from our valued veterans and their families. On February 12, 2024, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted unanimously to study VMSDEP before making any changes to it, and on February 13, 2024, the full Senate voted unanimously to pass that bill. Sending HB 6003 to my desk will have the same effect. Between the Preserving VMSDEP Task Force, which includes veterans, military families, senior legislators, administration officials, and higher education leaders, and the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Working Group, we have all the right people at the table to continue our work to keep this program sustainable for the future. If the Senate Democrat Leadership does not support a repeal of the language, they are holding our veterans, first responders, and their families, hostage. It is time to do the right thing.” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Also on Friday, the Senate special work group created to look into the issue held its first meeting. The Senate was scheduled to be back in session on July 1.