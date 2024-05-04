More details revealed after hovercraft accident involving two Norfolk-based hovercraft in Florida

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy released new details following a crash between two Norfolk-based hovercraft during a training event in Jacksonville, FL.

USS Wasp and USS New York—both homeported in Naval Station Norfolk—were in Jacksonville, Florida on May 1, the Navy says. That night, Sailors and Marines with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit were training when an incident occurred, the Navy said.

According to a release, 38 sailors and marines were evaluated for treatment.

In total, 35 personnel were injured, sailors and marines with minor injuries were treated aboard the Wasp and New York, and five sailors were medically evacuated to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center, according to the Navy.

Four of the five sailors were released from the hospital after treatment, and 34 of the injured sailors have since returned to duty.

The one sailor who was not released in Savannah was transported on May 3 to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth for further aid as that was the closest military treatment facility to that sailor's home station of Norfolk. That sailor was reportedly in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation, the Navy said.