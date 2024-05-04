'Light the Night' red to honor fallen firefighters in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is encouraging everyone to participate in the "Light the Night" initiative for firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Assistant Fire Chief Lorna Trent says several city buildings will be lit up in red until Sunday to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Virginia Beach Captain Matthew “Chevy” Chiaverotti passed away following a battle with cancer.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

"I came in with Captain Chiaverotti in the same recruit class. Anyone you ask about Chiaverotti will tell you he was extremely driven," Trent said. "A great mentor and leader. This year, Captain Matthew Chiaverotti who we are honoring and putting on that wall. We have a large group of us that are going up to Emmitsburg with the family to take in the mortal service."

On the weekend of May 4, Chiaverotti along with 226 firefighters who died in the line of duty this past year will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Residents and businesses across Virginia Beach are encouraged to illuminate their homes and buildings with a red light the week of May 1-5 to show support for the fallen firefighters.

Local facilities and landmarks participating can be found below:

