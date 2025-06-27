Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One cat dead, four displaced in Virginia Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An apartment fire left one cat dead and four people displaced on Thursday afternoon, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the apartment building in the 3800 block of Keelboat Circle at 3:28 p.m. Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the two-story building. The fire was contained to one room in the apartment and was marked under control at 3:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported among the residents. However, one cat died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child who were displaced by the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

