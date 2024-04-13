Virginia Beach firefighters, family bring $1.5 billion PFAS exposure lawsuit against more than 20 companies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six Virginia Beach firefighters and the family of a dead firefighter are suing several companies for $1.5 billion alleging dangerous chemical exposure.

The lawsuit states that PFAS chemicals—that have been linked to cancer— were in gear designed to protect the firefighters on the job.

"We allege the PFAS chemicals are the reason or cause of their different diagnosis whether it be cancer or Hodges lymphoma," said the attorney representing the firefighters, Kevin Biniazan. "We do believe the PFAS in the gear impacted the development or acceleration of their cancer."

Biniazan says that all six of them have been diagnosed with cancer. Captain Chiaverotti died about a year ago losing his battle with the illness.

Now, his widow is fighting back in the suit.

"The lawsuit was filed to get answers for these firefighters who risk their lives every day," said Biniazan.

A 2023 study from the National Institute of Standards and Technology showed that the protective gear firefighters wear often contains PFAS.

Max Gonano, firefighter and president of the Virginia Beach Fire's Union, said chemicals in the gear is an ongoing problem.

"I’m not surprised," said Gonano. "The fire services, we’ve been aware that PFAS has been an issue for a while now."

News 3's Leondra Head asked if that means the gear that he currently wears has PFAS in it.

"According to research that has been done, yes," Gonano answered. "The turnout gear that we wear in the VB fire department does contain PFAS."

The lawsuit brought by the firefighters and the Chiaverotti family is against 26 companies according to the documents:



News 3 reached out to all the above companies. As of this article's publishing, only two responded.

Johnson Controls said, “We are pleased to have reached this broad settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems." Linking to the settlement reached that said in part:

On April 12, 2024, Tyco Fire Products LP (“Tyco”), a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Johnson Controls International plc (the “Company”), agreed to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems that detected PFAS in their drinking water systems that they allege to be associated with the use of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (“AFFF”) products manufactured and sold by Tyco. Under the terms of the agreement, Tyco agreed to contribute $750 million to resolve these PFAS claims. The settlement releases these claims against Tyco, Chemguard, Inc. (“Chemguard”) and other related corporate entities. This settlement was entered in connection with the previously disclosed AFFF multi-district litigation (“MDL”) being overseen by the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina (the “MDL Court”). A charge for $750 million was recorded by the Company in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024



Additionally, 3M Company (Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company) sent this to the newsroom:

As the science and technology of PFAS, societal and regulatory expectations, and our expectations of ourselves have evolved, so has how we manage PFAS. 3M will address PFAS litigation by defending itself in court or through negotiated resolutions, all as appropriate.



Biniazan said that a court date has not been set yet.