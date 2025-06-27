Is it worth the investment? How to decide between renting vs. buying

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With many people watching their finances more closely, purchasing extra items may not be feasible. However, there are alternatives available for saving money.

Renting is gaining momentum as people can experience wearing high-ticket clothing or using expensive products temporarily for a fraction of the price.

At Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach, owner Cathy DeBolt said rentals account for half of her business.

While they offer brand-new costumes, accessories, masks and make-up for purchase, you can also rent shoes, time-period-specific clothing and more.

"We rent shoes, go-go boots, you know, platform shoes. Anything you can imagine,” said DeBolt.

Echoes of Time promises to be a one-stop shop for costume parties and special events, proving that you don’t always need to buy.

“For an expensive dress, it would be a third of the cost if you were to buy it,” she said. “I already bought it for you, so then you rent it, and it doesn’t cost you...$5400 to buy it.”

DeBolt said many shoppers enjoy this perk if they are only planning to wear an outfit once or are trying to stand out in a costume competition.

If you’re searching for clothing that you can wear day-to-day, many online shops allow you to rent your wardrobe. Before you sign up, it’s worth calculating your monthly clothing expenses and comparing them to membership fees.

If you don’t buy clothes each month, then it may not make sense to pay $100 for a clothing subscription.

Furthermore, consider the potential savings for tool rentals, as renting basic tools or drills from a home improvement store can be practical for emergency home repairs. If a larger project arises, you can also rent items like a truck, chainsaw or power washer.

If you’re trying to make fitness a priority in your life, renting equipment like weights or treadmills can provide flexibility without the hefty price tags. Monthly plans are available to give you options. If you find yourself enjoying the equipment, then it might make sense to buy.

Other rental options available include baby gear, like cribs, strollers or portable cribs, and musical instruments, like a clarinet or guitar. Whenever you are bringing a new product into your home, be sure to check for recalls. Shopping experts also advise documenting the product before and after you use it.

As the staff at Echoes of Times inch closer to their busy season, DeBolt encourages people to shop locally.

"We love what we do; we have fun putting together someone's dream,” she said.

According to Scripps News, "many items are better suited for rental or membership rather than purchase because they may only have a limited use based on season or occasion. Or, maybe rental might be the best option before making a purchase to ensure the high-ticket item is worth the investment."

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.