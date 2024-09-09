NAS Oceana will require photo ID for entry into 2024 air show

NAS Oceana will enforce new safety measures at this year’s air show.

All spectators over the age of 18 must present a physical photo ID to gain access to this year’s air show. Anyone will have access to the gate and IDs will only be checked at the security checkpoint before entering the bleacher area.

The new safety measures are not in response to any recent occurrences, the base said.

Oceana Air Show 2022

The theme for this year’s air show is Inspire, Educate, and Soar. The theme aims to celebrate the minds of the younger generation and get them involved in STEM education. The theme will highlight thousands of local fifth graders who will be attending the air show’s practice day during their STEM Education Field Trip.

Since 2016, Virginia Beach public school fifth graders have been invited to the Apollo Soucek Field to allow them a sneak peek of the show during pilots practices and trainings. This year, fifth graders from Chesapeake will also be allowed to attend.

The NAS Oceana Air Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. General admission and parking is free.

