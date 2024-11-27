Navy squadron recognized for being 'jack of all trades' at Naval Station Norfolk

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — One of the larger squadrons on base, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, boasts a roster of approximately 400 sailors. The Chargers, as they are also known, trace roots dating back to 1948. HSC-26 primarily trains pilots and aircrewmen to use the MH-60S worldwide in a variety of missions.

I spent a recent morning with a few dozen sailors assigned to the squadron to get a better feel for what they do.

"Our mission primarily is search and rescue, logistics support, protection for our strike group," explains Cmdr. Scott Chirgwin, HSC-26's Commanding Officer. "We're kind of a jack of all trades."

In the wake of Hurricane Helene's impact on parts of North Carolina, HSC-26 sent two aircraft and about two dozen sailors to support families who lost their homes. Responding to natural disasters is a large part of the squadron's overall mission. Crews have helped in the wake of hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Jose and Dorian in recent years.

"Unfortunately, when it's somebody's bad day, we get to step up and do some really valuable, meaningful missions," Cmdr. Chirgwin adds.

According to the Navy, HSC-26 has been consistently recognized for excellence, receiving multiple awards of the Battle E, the CNO Safety Award, the Sikorsky Golden Wrench for Maintenance Excellence, the Medical Blue "M" for medical readiness, and the Golden Anchor for retention excellence. Cmdr. Chirgwin told me every single member of the Chargers plays an important role, from pilots to maintainers and beyond.

"I can't do a single thing here without each and every one of these sailors," he says.

