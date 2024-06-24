U.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group returns home after 8 months

NORFOLK, Va. — The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will return home after nearly eight months in the U.S. Central Command area in the Middle East.

The CSG was deployed in support of U.S. regional deterrence while also providing force protection efforts, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Their deployment was longer than expected as on June 3, the CSG's deployment was extended for another month.

"Their presence, it's a deterrent," Rep Jen Kiggans said to News 3 earlier this month. "It’s also providing stability and peace in the region that might not otherwise have it."

During their deployment, the CSG protected ships through various waters such as the Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb and the Gulf Aden. In addition, they rescued innocent mariners against unlawful attacks from Iranian-backed Houthis, as well as deterred further aggression.