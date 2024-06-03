U.S. officials say Ike deployment extended for at least another month: AP

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will remain in the Middle East for at least another month as of Monday.

That’s according to the Associated Press, citing U.S. officials who agreed to talk anonymously about a decision that hadn't been made public.

News USS Eisenhower deploys sailors; carrier strike group sent to support Israel Danielle Saitta

News 3 reached out to the Department of Defense Monday to try to get a statement but did not get a response.

“I’m just very thankful for their service," said Virginia U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans in a recent interview with News 3 for an unrelated story.

Kiggans talked about the importance of having ships deployed in the Middle East.

Watch: Virginia U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans shares thoughts on Ike CSG deployment

Jen Kiggans talking about the Ike

"Their presence its a deterrent. It’s also providing stability and peace in the region that might not otherwise have it. So shoutout to all of our sailors who are deployed currently on the USS Eisenhower and their families. We know it’s hard, especially when there’s talk of uncertainty of homecomings," Kiggans said.

News 3 also reached out Monday to people who have family members on the Ike and reached out to the ship’s ombudsman but did not get a response.

“Anyone that would look at this force and try to do something will have to think a dozen times before acting," Retired Vice Adm. Herm Shelansky told News 3 in October 2023 shortly after the fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out and the Ike was deployed.

Norfolk Retired vice admiral, senators speak on response to fighting in Middle East Colter Anstaett

The Ike was deployed to join the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the region, which has since come home.

Like the Ike, the Ford Carrier Strike Group's deployment was extended as a result of the fighting.

At the time, News 3 also spoke to Aaron Karp, an international politics professor at Old Dominion University, about the conflict.

Norfolk Retired U.S. Navy SEAL, ODU professor share perspective on Middle East fighting Colter Anstaett

“None of the participants in the war have an interest in ceasing to fight. They all benefit from perpetuating the conflict," Karp said.

The fighting continued Monday, but President Biden recently proposed a cease-fire deal.

The Ike has shot down drones and missiles from militant groups and helped protect commercial shipping in the region.