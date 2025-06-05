Sailor says his dog was given away while he was deployed with USS Harry S. Truman

NORFOLK, Va. — A sailor assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman returned from a nearly eight-month deployment June 1 to find that his dog had been given away.

A family member was watching Sailor Paulo Silva's dog, Archie, while he was on deployment.

When he returned, Silva said the family member called and told him they gave Archie away because he had become too rambunctious.

Silva is not sure when the family member gave Archie to another couple, whom he is now in contact with to try and bring his dog home.

"It leaves a huge void in my heart," Silva said. "It's kind of hard to talk about. It's just a rollercoaster of emotions and shock for me that I could come home from a deployment and not have my dog."

Silva said he is speaking with a nonprofit and attorneys who are willing to help him get Archie back if necessary.