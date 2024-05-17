Salute to Service: Highlighting the work of military culinary specialists

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you think of the military, you may think of soldiers on a battlefield or sailors on a ship. But they can’t do what they do on an empty stomach.

That's where culinary specialists come in.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, News 3 spent some time with some of them at Gator Inn Galley at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

"I love making people happy with food," said Culinary Specialist First Class Elantra Robinson.

Preparing rice, chopping peppers, and making a cake are just some of the things you might find them doing.

They may not get as much attention as other service members, but that doesn't mean their work is any less important.

"We're the morale of the crew. Whether we're on a base, installation like JEB Little Creek, on a ship, three times a day we affect the crew," Chief Culinary Specialist Ricardo Valentin Jr. said.

"Our mission is always, no matter what, to feed the crew. We are never closed," said Robinson.

Sailors News 3 talked to said they appreciate the food.

"Being in the Navy, we're the only branch that doesn't have to actively be in the field. We're on a ship. We don't have much equipment to exercise, so our diet is our best bet to stay healthy," E1 Electrician Jovon Alleyne said.

"It's great, it's replenishing. It's always nice to know that you have a nice, cooked meal for you whenever you come back," Fireman Apprentice Kyler Winslow said.

"Our job is strenuous long hours and we don't really get a lot of feedback here and there. But when we hear the positive feedback, it's rewarding," Culinary Specialist Third Class Jeremy Shak said.

For the most part, what gets served is made from scratch, including the cake that was served on the day News 3 was there.

"It's a long process," Valentin Jr. said about the icing. "Every color is made individually and you have to make sure you make enough."

For some culinary specialists, their skills in the kitchen can help them outside of work as well.

"If I'm ever having a rough day, I go home and I get to cooking or I bake something or I throw something together," Robinson said.

While the days may sometimes be rough, the impact their work can have makes it worthwhile.

"It's amazing," said Robinson.

"It's a great feeling because I think our purpose on this earth, the rent we pay to others, is being nice and doing great things," Valentin Jr. said.

A job that fills both hearts and stomachs.