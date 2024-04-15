Watch Now
We Follow Through: News 3 helps to fight food insecurity for military families

Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 05:23:23-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — I just got to experience something I've never done before: I got to hand over one of those giant fake checks, along with some real money, to some people who really deserve it.

This wasn't my first visit to the Patriot's Pantry in Virginia Beach. I've reported there several times over the past year. It's a food bank, supported by the Armed Services YMCA, specifically made for active-duty military service members. The need for help never goes away.

"I think since you were here last, it has escalated even more," explained Laura Baxter, the ASYMCA's executive director.

In my last story here, I met an Army wife and her young son. They were picking up food to help with meals for the week, and they were not alone. Seeing this need in our military community, I knew we had to follow up. We had to do something. So I got to work.

Thanks to our partners at the Scripps-Howard fund, I presented the Patriot's Pantry with a check for $1,000. Baxter and her team were beyond grateful.

"$1,000 is going to go an extremely long way in helping our military families," Baxter said. "We so greatly appreciate the support that WTKR has given us."

To learn more about the resources available for military families at the Armed Services YMCA, click here.

