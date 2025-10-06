Sec. Hegseth to swear in military recruits at NAS Oceana Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, dubbed Secretary of War by the Trump administration, will be back in Hampton Roads Tuesday to personally swear in recruits at Naval Air Station Oceana.

The event is for young recruits from Richmond's Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) and will include a special coin presentation from Hegseth.

MEPS recruits undergo health, aptitude, and other screenings to determine eligibility for the U.S. armed forces.

This will be Hegseth's third trip to Virginia in a week, following his speech to military leaders in Quantico, Va. on Sept. 30, and a brief appearance at the Navy's Titans of the Sea 250th celebration at Naval Station Norfolk Sunday, where he introduced First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses senior military officials

The event is not open to the public.