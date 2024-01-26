Soaring above Virginia Beach, World Famous Pukin' Dogs prepare for next mission

NAS OCEANA — OK, let's get it out of the way and talk about the name — The World Famous Pukin' Dogs. Every time I visit the flight line at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, I see their sign and wonder how that came about. Turns out, the nickname for what's officially known as Strike Fighter Squadron 143 came about by chance.

According to lore, during the Vietnam War, someone (accounts differ as to who) commented that the squadron's logo, actually a mythological creature known as a Griffin, resembled a dog who was having a bit of intestinal distress, to put it politely. The name stuck.

Whatever you call them, VFA-143 is an elite group of sailors. The squadron is part of Carrier Air Wing SEVEN and flies the single-seat variant of the Navy’s newest strike fighter aircraft: the F/A-18E Super Hornet. The Pukin' Dogs trace their roots back many decades, but came to call NAS Oceana home in 1975.

According to the Navy, "In over 60 years of faithful service the Sailors of VFA-143 have answered the call around the world. Their quiet professionalism has earned them numerous fleet awards, citations, MiG kills, and A/G strikes across multiple platforms and multiple areas of responsibility. They enjoy a rare, rich heritage and close relationship with the former members of the squadron called the Old Dogs Forever, also known as the ODF.”

VFA-143 is led by its Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Andy "Mumbles" Talbott. Cmdr. Tyrel Younts is the squadron's Executive Officer. CMDCM Matthew L. Wilson is the Command Master Chief.

News 3 photojournalist Stefan Grimsley contributed to this report.