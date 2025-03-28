Sundown for Norfolk helicopter squadron marks emotional chapter in Navy history

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — As the Navy's MH-53E Sea Dragon flies its last missions, former crew members reflect on the helicopter's legacy and the memories made during its years of service.

For Commander Jeff Spencer, who has logged about 3,000 hours flying this aircraft, it's certainly a bittersweet moment. "Definitely sad to see it go," he shared, as the helicopter that has served the Navy well for decades prepares for retirement.

Spencer, the Executive Officer at HM-12, a squadron dedicated to training sailors on operating the Sea Dragon since 1987, reflected on the helicopter's impact.

"It's gotten me through a lot and done a lot of interesting things in a lot of interesting places, helped a lot of people through emergencies and hurricane relief," he said.

In the Navy, change is a constant theme. As new technologies emerge, military missions evolve, and the Sea Dragon bids farewell.

"We're handing it over to newer technologies, different ways of doing the same military mission. So always transitioning," Spencer said.

But before the helicopter's grounded for good, the squadron made sure to give it a proper sendoff. Retired Commander Lee Duckworth, who led the squadron 35 years ago when the Sea Dragon was brand new, attended the sundown ceremony. He joined dozens of former members in the hangar to pay tribute.

"To see them still operating is just a real tribute to the crews who maintain those aircraft and fly them," Duckworth said.

The squadron itself is also set to dissolve soon.

Duckworth captured that sentiment: "This squadron was the touchpoint, and that's why there's such a huge crowd here today, because you in your heart know this is where it started. This is where your career started."

For Chief Petty Officer Matthew Beach, the evening marked more than just a farewell to the Sea Dragon. After 24 years of service and countless memories, he reflected on the demanding nature of flying the helicopter.

"You give a lot to her, and she takes a lot from you. So you got to know a lot. It's very demanding on the body. It's very demanding on the mind," Beach explained.

As he prepares for retirement in three months, he admitted, "It's sad that she's leaving, but at the same time, it's a good thing, because she needs to kind of, you know, end on a high note."

Soaring into the sky one last time before sundown, the MH-53 Sea Dragon's legacy lives on in the hearts of those who flew and maintained it. As sailors transition to other jobs and units, they carry HM-12 with them, making it worthy of being recognized as our Squadron of the Month.